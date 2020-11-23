US Markets
China gives assurance on COVID origins field trip, says WHO

The World Health Organization (who) has had an assurance from China that an investigative field trip to find the origins of the coronavirus will be arranged as soon as possible, WHO emergency expert Mike Ryan said on Monday.

The virus was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last December, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to label it the "China plague" and accuse the WHO of being soft on Beijing.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Michael Shields in Zurich; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by David Goodman)

