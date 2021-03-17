China 'getting close to' launching southbound Bond Connect - executive

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - China is "getting close to" the launch of a southbound leg of its Bond Connect programme, which would allow Chinese investors access to foreign bond markets, the general manager of Bond Connect Co. Ltd. said on Wednesday.

"This is a place that should be watched... for this year," Julien Martin said in an online briefing.

