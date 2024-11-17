News & Insights

China General Education Reveals Board Roles and Leadership

November 17, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

China General Education Group Limited (HK:2175) has released an update.

China General Education Group Limited has announced its list of directors and their roles, highlighting the leadership of Chairman Zhang Zhiwei and the participation of independent non-executive directors in key committees. This management structure is poised to steer the company through its strategic objectives, with a focus on governance and oversight.

