China General Education Reports 2024 Financial Results

China General Education Group Limited reported its annual financial results, revealing a slight increase in revenue to RMB 331,138,000 for the year ending August 31, 2024, up from RMB 323,205,000 the previous year. Despite this growth, the company’s gross profit decreased to RMB 157,528,000 from RMB 174,901,000, and net profit fell to RMB 108,416,000 from RMB 137,256,000. The decline in earnings per share from RMB 0.29 to RMB 0.23 underscores challenges in managing costs and maintaining profitability.

