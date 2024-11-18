News & Insights

China General Education Group Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

November 18, 2024 — 05:43 am EST

China General Education Group Limited (HK:2175) has released an update.

China General Education Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review and potentially approve its annual financial results and discuss the possibility of a final dividend for the year ending August 31, 2024. This meeting could impact investor sentiment and share value, so stakeholders in the education sector and market participants should stay informed.

