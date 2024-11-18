China General Education Group Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

China General Education Group Limited (HK:2175) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

China General Education Group Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review and potentially approve its annual financial results and discuss the possibility of a final dividend for the year ending August 31, 2024. This meeting could impact investor sentiment and share value, so stakeholders in the education sector and market participants should stay informed.

For further insights into HK:2175 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.