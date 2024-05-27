China General Education Executives Resign

China General Education Group Limited (HK:2175) has released an update.

China General Education Group Limited has announced the resignation of two key executive figures, Mr. Niu Sanping and Mr. Niu Jian, effective from 27 May 2024, due to personal and business commitments. The company has appointed Mr. Niu Xiaojun as the new authorised representative and will announce replacements for the vacated positions in the future. Additionally, the company’s shares continue to be suspended from trading since 29 November 2022, with the resumption date yet to be announced.

For further insights into HK:2175 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.