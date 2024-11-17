News & Insights

Stocks

China General Education Appoints New Independent Director

November 17, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China General Education Group Limited (HK:2175) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China General Education Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Hu Binhong as an independent non-executive director, effective November 16, 2024. Mr. Hu brings a wealth of experience in digital economy and economics from his roles at Shanxi University of Finance and Economics, enhancing the company’s governance. This move is expected to reinforce the company’s strategic direction and bolster its market credibility.

For further insights into HK:2175 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.