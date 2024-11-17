China General Education Appoints New Independent Director

China General Education Group Limited (HK:2175) has released an update.

China General Education Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Hu Binhong as an independent non-executive director, effective November 16, 2024. Mr. Hu brings a wealth of experience in digital economy and economics from his roles at Shanxi University of Finance and Economics, enhancing the company’s governance. This move is expected to reinforce the company’s strategic direction and bolster its market credibility.

