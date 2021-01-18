China gasoline exports fall in 2020 for 1st time since 2012 as pandemic curbs travel demand

Recasts headline and lead paragraphs, adds graphics

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's gasoline exports fell for the first time last year since 2012, as fuel demand shrank globally after governments imposed travel restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Exports of gasoline from China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, were 16 million tonnes last year, down 2.3% from 2019's level though still well above 2018's 12.9 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs released on Monday showed.

Exports in December were 1.45 million tonnes, down 16.5% from the same month a year ago, data showed.

Diesel exports were also weak in 2020, down 7.6% from a year ago at 19.76 million tonnes, with December shipments at 1.49 million tonnes.

Demand for jet kerosene was hit hardest by the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of international flights were cancelled. Exports of the fuel were 9.98 million tonnes in 2020, down 43.4% from a year ago.

Having emerged more quickly from the initial impact of the pandemic, China has been leading the recovery in oil demand, as it relaxed domestic travel restrictions and factory output surged.

Customs data on Monday also showed that imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2020 hit a record 67.13 million tonnes, shored up by demand for heating during the northern Asia winter.

December imports also marked a record monthly high of 7.59 million tonnes, up 18.2% from the same month a year earlier and breaking the previous record of 6.61 million tonnes set in November.

Below is the latest customs data on fuel exports in millions of tonnes and imports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, in millions of tonnes.

Exports

Products

Dec

y/y% change

Jan-Dec

y/y% change

Gasoline

1.45

-16.5

16

-2.3

Diesel

1.49

-8.8

19.76

-7.6

Jet fuel

0.43

-77.3

9.98

-43.4

Imports

LNG

7.59

18.2

67.13

11.5

China's refined oil products exportshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3pa3Yqp

China's natural gas imports China's natural gas importshttps://tmsnrt.rs/39IXtEm

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; Editing by Larry King and Kenneth Maxwell)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.