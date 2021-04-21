China Gas plans $1.5 bln share sale for gas projects, business development

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - China Gas Holdings Ltd 0384.HK plans the sale of HK$11.66 billion ($1.50 billion) worth of new shares to major shareholders, to raise capital for gas projects and expansion.

It plans to acquire city gas projects in China, and expand and develop liquefied petroleum gas and distribution heating businesses.

The gas services provider has agreed to sell 392 million new shares, or 6.99% of the enlarged share capital, to shareholders Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd 0392.HK and China Gas Group Ltd, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday.

The new shares will be issued at HK$29.75 apiece, representing a 9% discount to Wednesday's close of HK$32.70.

The shareholders will buy the new shares on completion of sales of the same amount of existing shares at the same price to third party investors.

Beijing Enterprises' stake in China Gas will be diluted to 22.11% following the deal, from 23.77%, while China Gas Group's stake will be reduced to 13.69% from 14.71%.

UBS AG and Goldman Sachs (Asia) are the placing agents.

($1 = 7.7629 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

