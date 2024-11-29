China Gas Holdings Reports Mixed 2024 Interim Results

China Gas Holdings ( (CGHOF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China Gas Holdings presented to its investors.

China Gas Holdings Limited, one of China’s largest integrated energy suppliers, specializes in natural gas and LPG supply, infrastructure, and services. The company’s latest earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reveals a mixed financial performance with a slight decline in revenue and profit but an increase in gross profit margin. Total revenue was HK$35.1 billion, down 2.6% from the previous year, while profit attributable to owners decreased by 3.8% to HK$1.76 billion. However, gross profit increased by 2.3% to HK$5.86 billion, and the gross profit margin rose to 16.7%. The period saw strategic developments in user acquisition, LPG sales, and integrated energy services, reflecting China Gas’s focus on market expansion and efficiency. Looking forward, China Gas anticipates favorable conditions from China’s economic policies, aiming to enhance user-centered offerings and maintain safety and quality in its operations.

