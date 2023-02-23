China Gas Holdings inks two 20-year LNG supply deals with Venture Global

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chinese gas distributor China Gas Holdings 0384.HK said it has agreed to two 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts with U.S. exporter Venture Global, according to a company statement on Friday.

China Gas Holdings will buy a total of two million tonnes per year of LNG from Venture Global under the two contracts.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

