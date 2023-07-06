China Gas Holdings (HKG:384) Price Target Decreased by 8.92% to 11.34

The average one-year price target for China Gas Holdings (HKG:384) has been revised to 11.34 / share. This is an decrease of 8.92% from the prior estimate of 12.45 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.78 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.24% from the latest reported closing price of 9.13 / share.

China Gas Holdings Maintains 6.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.02%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Gas Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 384 is 0.38%, an increase of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 354,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,790K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,795K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 384 by 14.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,304K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,583K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 384 by 17.85% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 35,524K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,417K shares, representing a decrease of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 384 by 20.69% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 27,390K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,095K shares, representing an increase of 22.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 384 by 13.18% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 26,972K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,949K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 384 by 5.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

