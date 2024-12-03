China Gas Holdings Declares Interim Dividend with Scrip Option

China Gas Holdings (HK:0384) has released an update.

China Gas Holdings Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.15 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a scrip option available. The ex-dividend date is set for January 6, 2025, and the payment date is February 18, 2025. Investors have the option to partially elect scrip shares, with further details on pricing and entitlements to be announced.

