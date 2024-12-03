News & Insights

Stocks
CGHOF

China Gas Holdings Declares Interim Dividend with Scrip Option

December 03, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Gas Holdings (HK:0384) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Gas Holdings Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.15 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a scrip option available. The ex-dividend date is set for January 6, 2025, and the payment date is February 18, 2025. Investors have the option to partially elect scrip shares, with further details on pricing and entitlements to be announced.

For further insights into HK:0384 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGHOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.