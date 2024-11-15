News & Insights

China Gas Holdings Amends Acquisition Agreement

November 15, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

China Gas Holdings (HK:0384) has released an update.

China Gas Holdings Limited has entered into an Amendment Agreement with key stakeholders to modify the terms of a previous acquisition deal, increasing its stake to 71% in the target company. This move involves connected transactions, requiring independent shareholder approval due to its significance under Hong Kong’s listing rules. Key company figures have abstained from voting on this amendment to ensure compliance and transparency.

