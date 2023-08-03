China Gas Holdings - ADR (CGHLY) Price Target Decreased by 18.02% to 28.55

The average one-year price target for China Gas Holdings - ADR (OTC:CGHLY) has been revised to 28.55 / share. This is an decrease of 18.02% from the prior estimate of 34.82 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.76 to a high of 30.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.94% from the latest reported closing price of 27.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Gas Holdings - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGHLY is 0.02%, an increase of 2,890.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13,164.84% to 24K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 24K shares.

