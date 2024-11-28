News & Insights

Stocks

China Galaxy Securities’ Resolutions Approved at EGM

November 28, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Galaxy Securities Co. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their second extraordinary general meeting of 2024. Shareholders approved the capital expenditure budget and interim profit distribution plan, with the interim dividend set to be distributed in January 2025. This demonstrates strong shareholder support and a positive outlook for the company’s financial strategies.

For further insights into HK:6881 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.