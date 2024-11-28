China Galaxy Securities’ Resolutions Approved at EGM

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Galaxy Securities Co. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed during their second extraordinary general meeting of 2024. Shareholders approved the capital expenditure budget and interim profit distribution plan, with the interim dividend set to be distributed in January 2025. This demonstrates strong shareholder support and a positive outlook for the company’s financial strategies.

For further insights into HK:6881 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.