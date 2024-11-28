News & Insights

Stocks

China Galaxy Securities Issues RMB4 Billion Commercial Paper

November 28, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Galaxy Securities Co. has successfully completed the issuance of its 2024 fourteenth tranche of short-term commercial paper, raising RMB4 billion. This financial move, with a coupon rate of 1.89% and a term of 181 days, aims to boost the company’s working capital. Investors interested in debt financing instruments may find this an appealing development in the financial markets.

For further insights into HK:6881 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.