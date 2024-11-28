China Galaxy Securities Issues RMB4 Billion Commercial Paper

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Galaxy Securities Co. has successfully completed the issuance of its 2024 fourteenth tranche of short-term commercial paper, raising RMB4 billion. This financial move, with a coupon rate of 1.89% and a term of 181 days, aims to boost the company’s working capital. Investors interested in debt financing instruments may find this an appealing development in the financial markets.

For further insights into HK:6881 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.