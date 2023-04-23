China Galaxy Securities (HKHKSG:6881) Price Target Increased by 7.08% to 3.95

The average one-year price target for China Galaxy Securities (HKHKSG:6881) has been revised to 3.95 / share. This is an increase of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 3.69 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.33 to a high of 5.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.08% from the latest reported closing price of 4.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Galaxy Securities. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6881 is 0.09%, a decrease of 17.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.70% to 248,175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 42,535K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 36,718K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,558K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6881 by 8.78% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,652K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 15,372K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,408K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6881 by 20.03% over the last quarter.

CEMVX - Causeway Emerging Markets Fund Investor Class holds 12,120K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,799K shares, representing an increase of 27.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6881 by 62.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.