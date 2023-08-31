China Galaxy Securities (HKHKSG:6881) Price Target Increased by 13.45% to 3.64

The average one-year price target for China Galaxy Securities (HKHKSG:6881) has been revised to 3.64 / share. This is an increase of 13.45% from the prior estimate of 3.21 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.20 to a high of 4.69 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.97% from the latest reported closing price of 4.23 / share.

China Galaxy Securities Maintains 5.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.80%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Galaxy Securities. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6881 is 0.10%, an increase of 19.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.40% to 228,742K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 45,205K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,050K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6881 by 4.20% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,652K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 15,016K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,372K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6881 by 2.05% over the last quarter.

CBHAX - Victory Market Neutral Income Fund holds 14,777K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,714K shares, representing an increase of 41.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6881 by 83.10% over the last quarter.

CEMVX - Causeway Emerging Markets Fund Investor Class holds 9,706K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,600K shares, representing a decrease of 19.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6881 by 11.79% over the last quarter.

