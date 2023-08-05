China Galaxy Securities (HKHKSG:6881) Price Target Decreased by 7.26% to 3.21

The average one-year price target for China Galaxy Securities (HKHKSG:6881) has been revised to 3.21 / share. This is an decrease of 7.26% from the prior estimate of 3.46 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 4.27 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.35% from the latest reported closing price of 4.54 / share.

China Galaxy Securities Maintains 5.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Galaxy Securities. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6881 is 0.10%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.46% to 234,326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 45,050K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,535K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6881 by 0.85% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,652K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 15,016K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,372K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6881 by 2.05% over the last quarter.

CEMVX - Causeway Emerging Markets Fund Investor Class holds 11,600K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,120K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6881 by 2.28% over the last quarter.

CBHAX - Victory Market Neutral Income Fund holds 8,714K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

