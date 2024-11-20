China Galaxy Securities Completes New Debt Issuance

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co. has successfully issued its twelfth tranche of short-term commercial paper for 2024, amounting to RMB2 billion with a 92-day term and a 1.89% coupon rate. The funds raised will be utilized to enhance the company’s working capital, reflecting its strategic financial planning. This move underlines the company’s active engagement in optimizing its financial resources.

