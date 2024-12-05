China Galaxy Securities Completes New Commercial Paper Issuance

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.
China Galaxy Securities Co. has successfully issued its 2024 fifteenth tranche of short-term commercial paper, raising RMB4 billion to boost its working capital. The commercial paper, priced at RMB100 per unit with a 1.72% coupon rate, will mature in 90 days. This strategic move highlights the company’s proactive financial management in leveraging debt instruments.
