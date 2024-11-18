News & Insights

China Galaxy Securities Boosts Liquidity with New Issuance

November 18, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co. successfully issued its eleventh tranche of short-term commercial paper for 2024, raising RMB4 billion to bolster its working capital. This issuance comes with a 183-day term and a 1.90% coupon rate, reflecting the company’s strategic financial planning. The move is expected to enhance liquidity and support ongoing operations.

