China Galaxy Securities Boosts Liquidity with New Issuance

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co. successfully issued its eleventh tranche of short-term commercial paper for 2024, raising RMB4 billion to bolster its working capital. This issuance comes with a 183-day term and a 1.90% coupon rate, reflecting the company’s strategic financial planning. The move is expected to enhance liquidity and support ongoing operations.

