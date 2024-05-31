China Galaxy Securities Boosts Governance with New Audit Committee

China Galaxy Securities Co (DE:CGL) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co. has established an audit committee within its board of directors to enhance its corporate governance and ensure adherence to relevant laws and regulations. Comprising over three members, primarily independent directors with one possessing accounting expertise, the committee oversees the company’s decision-making mechanism. The committee’s members, including the chairman, are appointed by the board and are accountable to it, with measures in place to maintain independence and expertise.

For further insights into DE:CGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.