News & Insights

Stocks

China Galaxy Securities Bolsters Capital with Bond Issue

May 27, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Galaxy Securities Co (DE:CGL) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of its second tranche of 2024 subordinated bonds, raising RMB 5 billion to bolster its working capital. The bonds, offered exclusively to professional investors, came in two maturities: three-year bonds at a 2.35% coupon rate and five-year bonds at a 2.45% coupon rate. Key underwriters and their affiliates participated in the subscription, with the company’s internal directors and major shareholders abstaining from the bond purchase.

For further insights into DE:CGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.