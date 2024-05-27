China Galaxy Securities Bolsters Capital with Bond Issue

China Galaxy Securities Co (DE:CGL) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of its second tranche of 2024 subordinated bonds, raising RMB 5 billion to bolster its working capital. The bonds, offered exclusively to professional investors, came in two maturities: three-year bonds at a 2.35% coupon rate and five-year bonds at a 2.45% coupon rate. Key underwriters and their affiliates participated in the subscription, with the company’s internal directors and major shareholders abstaining from the bond purchase.

