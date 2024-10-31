China Galaxy Securities Announces Q3 Results Briefing

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is set to hold an online briefing to discuss its 2024 third-quarter results, offering investors a chance to gain insights into its financial performance. The event, featuring key executives, will take place on November 12, 2024, and will be accessible through the SSE Roadshow platform. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions in advance for a more interactive experience.

