China Galaxy Securities Announces Interim Dividend Update

November 28, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.84 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, with a payment date set for January 21, 2025. The dividend, converted to HKD, will be distributed at 0.90873 per 10 shares, highlighting the company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders. Investors should note the withholding tax implications based on their residency, which could affect the net dividend received.

