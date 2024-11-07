News & Insights

China Galaxy Securities Announces Interim Dividend Details

November 07, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co. has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.84 per 10 shares for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024, with the payment date set for January 21, 2025. This update includes key dates such as the ex-dividend date and record date, as well as the withholding tax details applicable to non-resident shareholders. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars, with the exact amount and exchange rate to be announced.

