China Galaxy Securities Announces Interim Dividend Details

China Galaxy Securities Co (HK:6881) has released an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co. has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.84 per 10 shares for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024, with the payment date set for January 21, 2025. This update includes key dates such as the ex-dividend date and record date, as well as the withholding tax details applicable to non-resident shareholders. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars, with the exact amount and exchange rate to be announced.

