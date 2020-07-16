China FX regulator says expects current account surplus for Q2, H1

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China is expected to record a current account surplus for the second quarter as well as the first half of 2020, a deputy administrator of the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Wang Chunying also told reporters during a briefing that cross-border capital flows will remain stable in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;)) Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/CURRENT ACCOUNT (URGENT)

