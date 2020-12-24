China Fund, Inc. (CHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2020

China Fund, Inc. (CHN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.854 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -38.29% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHN was $30.04, representing a -5.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.80 and a 94.94% increase over the 52 week low of $15.41.

