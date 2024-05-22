News & Insights

China Fortune Extends Share Subscription Deadline

May 22, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

China Fortune Holdings Limited (HK:0110) has released an update.

China Fortune Holdings Limited has announced an extension of their subscription agreement’s Long Stop Date to 30 June 2024, to allow more time for meeting the conditions precedent. The terms of the original subscription agreements remain otherwise unchanged. The company will continue to update shareholders on the progress of the new share subscriptions.

