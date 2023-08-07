News & Insights

China forex reserves rise to $3.204 trln in July

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

August 07, 2023 — 04:05 am EDT

Written by Albee Zhang and Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in July, official data showed on Monday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose $11.3 billion to $3.204 trillion last month, compared with $3.200 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.193 trillion in June.

The yuan CNY=CFXS rose 1.5% against the dollar in July, while the dollar last month fell 1.0% against a basket of other major currencies =USD.

China held 68.69 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of July, up from from 67.95 million ounces the end-June.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $135.36 billion at the end of July from $129.93 billion at end-June.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Albee.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.