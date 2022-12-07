China forex reserves rise to $3.117 trln in Nov

Written by Albee Zhang, Kevin Yao, Ellen Zhang for Reuters

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves rose as expected in November, official data showed on Wednesday, as the dollar weakened against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - rose$65.1 billion to $3.117 trillion last month, compared with $3.10 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.052 trillion in October.

The yuan CNY=CFXS rose about 3% against the dollar in November, while the dollar last month fell 5.1% against a basket of other major currencies =USD.

China held 63.67 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of November, up from 62.64 million ounces at end-October.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $111.65 billion at the end of November from $102.67 billion at end-October.

