China forex reserves fell to $3.205 trln in Feb

China's foreign exchange reserves fell less than expected in February, official data showed on Sunday, due to valuation effects.

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves fell less than expected in February, official data showed on Sunday, due to valuation effects.

The country's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, fell $5.677 billion to $3.205 trillion last month, compared with $3.200 trillion tipped in a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.211 trillion in January.

Foreign inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds have been strong as China gallops ahead of other major economies in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.59% against the dollar in February, while the dollar rose 0.43% last month against a basket of other major currencies =USD.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of February, unchanged from levels at the end of January.

The value of China's gold reserves fell to $109.18 billion at the end of February from $116.76 billion at the end of January.

