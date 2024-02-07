News & Insights

China forex reserves fall to $3.219 trln in January

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

February 07, 2024 — 03:19 am EST

Written by Albee Zhang and Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves fell less than expected in January, official data showed on Wednesday, as the dollar rose against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell by $18.66 billion to $3.219 trillion last month, compared with $3.217 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.238 trillion in December.

The yuan CNY=CFXS fell 1% against the dollar in January, while the dollar last month rose 2.2% against a basket of other major currencies =USD.

China held 72.19 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of January, up from 71.87 million ounces the end of December.

The value of China's gold reserves stood at$148.23 billion at the end of January, unchanged from a month earlier.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Albee.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.