China forex reserves fall to $3.133 trillion in Feb - central bank

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

March 07, 2023 — 03:21 am EST

Written by Albee Zhang and Joe Cash for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves fell more than expected in February, official data showed on Tuesday, as the dollar rose against other major currencies.

The country's foreign exchange reserves - the world's largest - fell $51 billion to $3.133 trillion last month, compared with $3.160 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.184 trillion in January.

The yuan CNY=CFXS fell 2.6% against the dollar in February, while the dollar last month rose 2.8% against a basket of other major currencies =USD.

China held 65.92 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of February, up from 65.12 million ounces at the end of January.

The value of China's gold reserves fell to $120.28 billion at the end of February from $125.28 billion at the end of January.

