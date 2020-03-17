Commodities

China foreign ministry warns citizens against travel to high-risk countries

Contributor
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

China's foreign ministry on Tuesday advised Chinese citizens to avoid travel to countries posing a high risk in the global coronavirus pandemic, as the country tightens checks on arrivals to guard against imported cases of the disease.

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Tuesday advised Chinese citizens to avoid travel to countries posing a high risk in the global coronavirus pandemic, as the country tightens checks on arrivals to guard against imported cases of the disease.

Chinese citizens should avoid travel to heavily affected countries in Europe, as well as the United States, Iran and Korea, the foreign ministry said in a post on an official WeChat account.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular