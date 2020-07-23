US Markets

China foreign ministry says U.S. claim that Houston consulate steals IP is slander

Huizhong Wu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF

U.S allegations that China's consulate in Houston is stealing intellectual property are malicious slander, China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

The United States said on Wednesday it had given China 72 hours to close the consulate "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information", prompting Chinese threats of retaliation.

When asked about reports that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military was now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco, Wang, speaking at a daily news conference in Beijing, said that China urged the United States to stop using any excuse to limit, harass or crack down on Chinese scholars in the country.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

