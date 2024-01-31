News & Insights

US Markets

China foreign ministry says it hopes US works with China in 'same direction' on drug control

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 31, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Liz Lee for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it hoped the United States would work with China in the "same direction" on countering narcotics, after the two countries launched a joint working group to crack down on the spread of fentanyl.

The resumption of China-U.S. cooperation in drug control has not come easily, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular news conference.

The two countries on Tuesday launched a joint counter-narcotics working group in the first overt sign of cooperation in tackling the spread of fentanyl since late 2019, before bilateral relations between the superpowers soured.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.