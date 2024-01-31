China foreign ministry says it hopes US works with China in 'same direction' on drug control

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it hoped the United States would work with China in the "same direction" on countering narcotics, after the two countries launched a joint working group to crack down on the spread of fentanyl.

The resumption of China-U.S. cooperation in drug control has not come easily, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular news conference.

The two countries on Tuesday launched a joint counter-narcotics working group in the first overt sign of cooperation in tackling the spread of fentanyl since late 2019, before bilateral relations between the superpowers soured.

