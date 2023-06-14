News & Insights

US Markets

China foreign minister tells Blinken US should respect China's core concerns

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 14, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details of phone conversation

June 14 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call on Wednesday that the U.S. should stop interfering in the country's affairs, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

The high-profile discussion comes ahead of a reported planned visit to Beijing by Washington's top dipolmat, aimed at stabilising tense relations between the countries around several issues from spy allegations to a semiconductor tussle.

In the call, Qin said he hoped the U.S can meet China half-way, effectively manage differences, and promote communication and cooperation.

The Chinese foreign ministry has yet to reveal information on Blinken's trip, but a U.S. official last Friday said Blinken would be in Beijing on June 18, giving no other details.

(Reporting bu Beijing newsroon; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast.)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.