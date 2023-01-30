China foreign minister seeks China-Gulf free trade zone 'as soon as possible'

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister Qin Gang wants to set up a China-Gulf free trade zone as soon as possible, according to a ministry statement published late on Monday.

Qin, who was just recently named to the position, made the suggestion in a telephone conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Bernard Orr; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

