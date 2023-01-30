China foreign minister seeks China-Gulf free trade zone 'as soon as possible'

January 30, 2023 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by Liz Lee and Bernard Orr for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister Qin Gang wants to set up a China-Gulf free trade zone as soon as possible, according to a ministry statement published late on Monday.

Qin, who was just recently named to the position, made the suggestion in a telephone conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Bernard Orr; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.