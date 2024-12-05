News & Insights

Stocks

China Foods Limited Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Agreement

December 05, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Foods Limited (HK:0506) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Foods Limited announced that its shareholders approved a key financial services agreement and a proposed daily deposit cap during a recent special general meeting. Over 99% of the voting shareholders supported the resolution, which involves significant transactions with COFCO Finance Corporation. This decision reflects strong shareholder backing for the company’s financial strategies.

For further insights into HK:0506 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.