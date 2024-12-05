China Foods Limited Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Agreement

China Foods Limited (HK:0506) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Foods Limited announced that its shareholders approved a key financial services agreement and a proposed daily deposit cap during a recent special general meeting. Over 99% of the voting shareholders supported the resolution, which involves significant transactions with COFCO Finance Corporation. This decision reflects strong shareholder backing for the company’s financial strategies.

For further insights into HK:0506 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.