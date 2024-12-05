China Foods Limited Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Agreement

China Foods Limited (HK:0506) has released an update.
China Foods Limited announced that its shareholders approved a key financial services agreement and a proposed daily deposit cap during a recent special general meeting. Over 99% of the voting shareholders supported the resolution, which involves significant transactions with COFCO Finance Corporation. This decision reflects strong shareholder backing for the company’s financial strategies.
