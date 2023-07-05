China Foods (HKHKSZ:506) Price Target Increased by 9.20% to 3.94

The average one-year price target for China Foods (HKHKSZ:506) has been revised to 3.94 / share. This is an increase of 9.20% from the prior estimate of 3.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.33 to a high of 5.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.61% from the latest reported closing price of 2.84 / share.

China Foods Maintains 4.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.68%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Foods. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 506 is 0.13%, a decrease of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 162,039K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 95,314K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,634K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,106K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 506 by 9.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,041K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,653K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,252K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

