China food delivery group Meituan beats revenue estimates amid COVID resurgence

Contributors
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Brenda Goh. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan surpassed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and accompanying restrictions in China drove up demand for food and grocery deliveries.

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan surpassed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and accompanying restrictions in China drove up demand for food and grocery deliveries.

Total revenue rose 25% year over year to 46.27 billion yuan ($6.93 billion) for the quarter ended March, compared with analysts' average estimate of 45.04 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.6721 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More