China food delivery group Meituan beats revenue estimates amid COVID resurgence

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan surpassed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and accompanying restrictions in China drove up demand for food and grocery deliveries.

Total revenue rose 25% year over year to 46.27 billion yuan ($6.93 billion) for the quarter ended March, compared with analysts' average estimate of 45.04 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.6721 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

