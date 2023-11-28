China food delivery firm Meituan's Q3 revenue beats estimates

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's Meituan 3690.HK posted a bigger-than-expected 22.1% rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the country's largest food delivery firm continued its recovery from the pandemic impact of last year.

The platform, whose app provides services such as bike-sharing, ticket-booking and maps, reported June-September revenue of 76.47 billion yuan ($10.69 billion), versus 62.62 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with the 75.59 billion average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edmund Klamann)

((Casey.Hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.