China food delivery firm Meituan beats revenue estimates amid COVID resurgence

Adds background

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery company Meituan 3690.HK surpassed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, despite a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and accompanying restrictions in China restraining its supply and delivery capacity.

Total revenue rose 25% year on year to 46.27 billion yuan ($6.93 billion) for the quarter ended March, compared with analysts' average estimate of 45.04 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Meituan, whose services also include hotel booking and bike-sharing, said its quarterly loss increased to 5.7 billion yuan from a loss of 4.8 billion yuan a year earlier, as the company continued to invest in new initiatives.

Revenue from new initiatives, which include its community e-commerce business Meituan Select, rose 47% year on year to 14.5 billion yuan.

Revenue from its in-store, hotel and travel unit, the sector hit most by the strict lockdowns imposed in China since March, stood at 7.6 billion yuan, an increase of 15.8% year on year.

Sales in food delivery, accounting for over half of Meituan's total, increased by 17.4% to 24.2 billion yuan.

Meituan said in its earnings report that its food delivery business was heavily impacted in March, as "a large number of merchants suspended operations and many of our couriers were quarantined."

Stringent travel policies and stay-at-home mandates have been in place for multiple months since March in many Chinese cities as part of the country's efforts to control COVID outbreaks, roiling supply chains, disrupting businesses and hitting consumer spending.

Analysts are expecting the restrictions to have a bigger impact in the second quarter.

Meituan said it is confident consumption will recover and its business will resume normal growth when the pandemic ends.

The company's Hong-Kong-listed shares have lost more than 40% of their value in the last 12 months.

($1 = 6.6721 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh. Editing by Jane Merriman, Kirsten Donovan)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.