China-focused Welkin pushes IPO closing date amid Asia interest

China-focused Welkin China Private Equity said on Monday the company's board had agreed to extend the closing date of its proposed initial public offering to October, following "significant interest" in the IPO, particularly from Asia-based investors.

Earlier this month, Welkin said it was expecting to raise up to $300 million through an IPO and list on the London Stock Exchange.

