China-focused Welkin plans to launch $300 mln London IPO

Sept 5 (Reuters) - China-focused Welkin China Private Equity said on Monday it expects to raise up to $300 million through an initial public offering and list itself on the London Stock Exchange.

The investment company said in a statement it would be the first London-listed fund dedicated to investing in unquoted Chinese companies.

The listing "gives public investors diversified access to private market investments in China, through funds managed by Welkin and selected external managers," Welkin China Chairman Ivan Chu said.

The company will be managed by Welkin Capital Management (Asia) Ltd, which was founded in 2009 and currently manages about $500 for million global institutional investors.

Welkin China said it would be targeting returns in annualised net assets value of at least 15% over the long-term.

