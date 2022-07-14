China first half pork output up 8.2% y/y at 29.39 mln tonnes -stats bureau

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China's first-half pork output rose 8.2% year on the year to 29.39 million tonnes, official data showed on Friday, after an increase in the size of its breeding herd.

China's overall pig herd contracted slightly by 1.9% compared to the same period a year earlier to 430.57 million heads, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.