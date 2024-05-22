China First Capital Group Faces Legal Claim

China First Capital Group Ltd. (HK:1269) has released an update.

China First Capital Group Ltd. faces legal action as a bondholder has initiated proceedings for a claim of HK$12,250,000 plus interest and costs. The company is currently seeking legal counsel and will update shareholders and investors on significant developments. Caution is advised for those trading in the company’s shares.

